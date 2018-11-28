PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was shot Wednesday night at an apartment complex in northwest Portland, according to police.
The shooting occurred on Northwest 20th Avenue near Belvedere Apartments. Police say the suspected shooter is at large.
Multiple officers responded to reports of shots fired and provided first aid until an ambulance arrived and transported the man to a nearby hospital. Police say he was conscious and stable when he was rushed from the scene.
Officers didn't have any additional suspect information to share. No additional information was immediately available for release.
