PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A suspect is at large after police say he stole an SUV with a 6-year-old child inside.
The boy was found safe near Southeast 162nd Avenue and Southeast Taylor Street and was reunited with his father after police responded and saturated the area, according to police spokesperson.
Officers say the white Chevy Tahoe was taken near Southeast 158th Avenue and Southeast Alder Street. Officers responded after the child’s grandmother reported the theft and told officers her grandchild was inside the vehicle.
Once found, the child told officers the man had pulled over and told him to get out of the SUV, which was later found unoccupied near the 15700 block of Southeast Alder Street.
Officers tried to track the suspect using a police dog, but were unsuccessful, according to law enforcement.
Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333 and reference case 19-354084.
