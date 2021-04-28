Police: Suspect attempted to carjack at least 8 vehicles on I-205

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect is under arrest after attempting to force his way into multiple passing cars on Interstate 205 on Wednesday.
Officers first noticed the suspect driving on Northeast Columbia Boulevard at an "extremely high speed," estimated at about 70 miles per hour, according to police. Officers were not able to immediately attempt to stop the suspect, but notified the Air Support Unit.
ASU followed the suspect until he entered a motel parking lot at Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. According to police, the suspect briefly went into a room but then ran down to Interstate 205 at Northeast Killingsworth Street.
As officers chased the suspect, he ran out into traffic and tried to flag down cars before trying to open doors as drivers slowed down.
Police say he did this in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Officers believe he tried to get into as many as eight vehicles before he was arrested. Only one of the potential victim drivers stopped to talk to police.
The car the suspect was driving was determined to be stolen and is being recovered.
Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Corey M. Scroggins. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempt to elude by vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Additional charges may be added, according to police.
If anyone believes they were a victim of an attempted carjacking on I-205 either direction around Northeast Killingsworth Street around 8:52 p.m. Wednesday, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-114208.
(3) comments
I'm surprised that this suspect didn't get struck and/or killed by one of the cars on I-205 as he was running around in traffic... kudos to the various drivers for being careful (at least I guess that's what they were doing)...
One of the few nanny features on my little Subaru is the doors automatically lock when the ignition is switched on. The other two are three limited slip differentials and ABS brakes.
You forgot to mention the Subaru Owner automatic block the passing lane of the freeway to those coming up behind you feature.
