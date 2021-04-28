PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a suspect is under arrest after attempting to force his way into multiple passing cars on Interstate 205 on Wednesday.
At 8:45 p.m., an officer stopped a car for reckless driving in the area of Northeast Killingsworth Street and Northeast Sandy Boulevard. After pulling over, the driver turned to run away on foot, working his way down to Interstate 205 at Northeast Killingsworth Street.
As officers chased the suspect he ran out into traffic and tried to flag down cars before trying to open doors as drivers slowed down.
Police say he did this in both the northbound and southbound lanes. Officers believe he tried to get into as many as eight vehicles before he was arrested. Only one of the potential victim drivers stopped to talk to police.
The suspect is not being identified as officers are still verifying his identity and determining appropriate charges. His name will be released after he is charged.
The car the suspect was driving was determined to be stolen and is being recovered.
If anyone believes they were a victim of an attempted carjacking on I-205 either direction around Northeast Killingsworth Street around 8:52p.m. Wednesday, please call non-emergency dispatch at 503-823-3333 and reference case number 21-114208.
One of the few nanny features on my little Subaru is the doors automatically lock when the ignition is switched on. The other two are three limited slip differentials and ABS brakes.
