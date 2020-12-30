PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police have responded to a barricaded suspect in a downtown apartment building following a stabbing Wednesday morning.
At about 7:45 a.m., officers were called out to a report of a stabbing inside an apartment building in the 1200 block of Southwest Washington Street.
Officers arrived to the area and located a victim with a knife wound. The victim was taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police said officers learned the suspect was still armed with a knife and inside one of the apartments.
A section of SW Washington is blocked off after a knife attack downtown. @PortlandPolice say the suspect is barricaded in an apartment. A victim was taken to the hospital @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/pkTSTex6fD— Amber Wilmarth (@amberwilmarth) December 30, 2020
Officers with the Enhanced Crisis Information Team are communicating with the suspect, according to police. The Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and the Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) have responded to the scene.
Southwest Washington Street will be closed between Southwest 11th Avenue and Southwest 14th Avenue while authorities are on scene.
Th public should avoid the area at this time.
This is developing news. FOX 12 Oregon will update this story when new information becomes available.
