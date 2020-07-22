Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking people with handsaw in Portland laundromat

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was caught on camera attacking people with a handsaw inside a Portland laundromat, according to police.
Officers were first called out to the 2700 block of Northeast Weidler Street at 4:12 p.m. July 17. An initial 911 caller stated the suspect had hit their car with a handsaw before continuing west on Weidler Street.
More 911 calls came in, including reports that the suspect assaulted people with the handsaw and a belt – including two people in a laundromat – broke the windshields of several vehicles and threatened additional people with the saw.
Surveillance video captured the assault at the laundromat.
Officers arrived in the area and found the suspect near the 2100 block of Northeast Weidler Street. Police ordered the suspect to stop and drop the handsaw, but officers said he refused and continued walking.
The suspect said he was going to make the officers shoot him, according to investigators.
The suspect then walked into the middle of traffic and continued to yell at the officers that they would need to hurt him to stop him.
Police said the suspect then advanced toward the officers with the handsaw.
The officers used less-lethal munition against the suspect, and he threw down the handsaw.
Police said they continued talking to him to deescalate the situation, however, “several bystanders interrupted their conversation with him by screaming and taunting the officers, only increasing his level of agitation again,” according to the Portland Police Bureau.
Eventually, police said “calm conversation and active listening” led to the suspect being safely taken into custody.
Shane Vordelmicha Green, 58, was arrested on charges including second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault, strangulation, menacing, harassment, disorderly conduct, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct.
The case remains under investigation and anyone who was victimized during this situation is asked to contact detectives at 503-823-0400.
The clowns who were taunting the Officers should have been tased. They were impacting an ongoing situation and were criminals too
he'll get off easy no doubt, Hardesy is already petitioning a bill to release him
This is one reason you carry if you can.
