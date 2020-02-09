PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was arrested after police say he crashed into a parked car in southeast Portland and pointed a gun at witnesses early Sunday.
Just after 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of suspicious circumstances in the 9200 block of Southeast Foster Road. As officers responded, they received a call from an off-duty officer who was in the area and could see a suspect with a gun threatening people.
Officers learned the suspect was running away along a nearby pedestrian path.
Police say officers challenged the suspect at Southeast 96th Avenue and Southeast Harold Street. The suspect was not cooperative and started walking away from officers, according to police.
Police say a K-9 was deployed and held the suspect until he could be arrested. Officers also recovered a gun nearby.
During their investigation, officers learned that a car had crashed into an unoccupied parked car and partially landed onto the hood of that car.
Police say the suspect was seen trying to pull his car free but was not successful. When he was challenged, police say he pointed a handgun at witnesses.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Shabar U. Johnson of Portland, was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and menacing. Police say the investigation is continuing to see if other charges are appropriate.
Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.
Anyone who saw the car being driven before, during or after the crash is asked to contact the primary investigator, Officer Jason Reando, at jason.reando@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-45614.
