VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for the suspect who damaged an ATM using a stolen construction vehicle in Vancouver early Friday morning.
Police said at around 4:24 a.m., the alarm service for Bank of America ATM, located at 5411 East Mill Plain Boulevard, reported seeing video of someone using construction equipment to ram into the ATM.
Officers responded to the scene and found a stolen front end loader by the damaged ATM kiosk.
According to police, the front end loader had been stolen from a nearby construction site.
Police did not say if any money was taken from the ATM.
The suspect has not been located, and a suspect description is not available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Vancouver police non-emergency line 360-693-3111.
