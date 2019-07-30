PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A deadly officer-involved shooting occurred in southeast Portland Tuesday, according to police.
The shooting occurred near Southeast 122nd Avenue and Southeast Ankeny Street. Several blocks in the area were closed off Tuesday evening as investigators were on scene.
Police in a news conference later confirmed the suspect involved in the shooting died at the scene. No officers were hurt.
HAPPENING NOW: dozens of Portland Police at SE Ash and 122nd. Waiting for details pic.twitter.com/MQt4HArNFy— Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) July 31, 2019
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who says she was nearby in a TriMet parking lot when the shooting occurred. The woman says she saw police trying to apprehend someone.
“The officers told the guy to drop the weapon,” she said. “…we heard a couple of bean bag shots, he dropped, they said, ‘man down’, I guess he noticed that he wasn’t really hurt, so he got back up and took off running as fast as he could.”
The woman said she heard seven or eight gunshots after that and saw an ambulance drive away.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.