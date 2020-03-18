CAMAS, WA (KPTV) - Police have identified the 32-year-old man who died after a shooting in Camas last week.
Vancouver police said that on Thursday night, at 9:16 p.m., officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded to a reported disturbance involving a weapon in the area of Northeast 2nd Avenue and Joy Street.
When police arrived at the scene, they spoke with a man, later identified as Edwin L. Glessner. Vancouver police reported that Glessner was first non-compliant with officers and he was seen with a handgun.
During the incident, a Camas officer fired his gun, as did Glessner, according to police.
Glessner received medical attention at the scene and was transported to PeaceHealth Southwest, where he was pronounced dead.
The Clark County Medical Examiner's Officer determined the manner of death to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Police identified the involved officer as Steven Forgette, 28, who has been with the Camas Police Department since November 2015. He is assigned to the patrol division and also serves as a member of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team.
Officer Forgette is on critical incident leave per standard department procedure.
The Regional Major Crimes Team is continuing the investigation.
