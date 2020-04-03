LINCOLN CITY, OR (KPTV) – A person died at a hospital after an officer-involved shooting late Thursday night.
Lincoln City Police reported that the shooting took place around 10:40 p.m. in the parking lot of the Rite Aid, located at 4041 Northwest Logan Road.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting.
The involved officers were not injured, and the suspect was transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, where they were later pronounced dead.
In accordance with Lincoln County Deadly Force Protocols, Oregon State Police will lead the investigation in cooperation with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.
LCP said the involved officers, who have not been identified, have been placed on paid administrative leave.
The shooting investigation is ongoing, and police did not release any additional details.
Lincoln County will no doubt count this as a COVID-19 death.
The "suspect" died. Uh-huh..suspected of what? Is it now against the law to be in a Rite-Aid parking lot after 10pm?
