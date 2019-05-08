PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating an attempted robbery and shooting that happened in northeast Portland early Wednesday morning.
At around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the report of a disturbance at a home in the 3600 block of Northeast 90th Avenue.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the suspect(s) entered the home to commit a robbery and got into a physical fight with someone in the house.
Police said a suspect then fired a shot from a handgun before fleeing the area.
No one was injured and no property was damaged.
Police said there is very little suspect information available at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact robbery detectives at 503-823-0405.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.