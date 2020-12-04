PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested in northwest Portland for firing gunshots next to a houseless community Wednesday afternoon, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau says they got a report of gunfire around 3:00 p.m. near Northwest Vaugh Street.
Officers found the suspect who fired the shots and arrested him for possession of a stolen handgun.
Police say they also found drugs and identification that was not his.
The suspect was identified as 28-year-old Brendan Albert Carranza. He was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on six counts of unlawful use of a weapon, six counts of reckless endangering, felon in possession of a firearm, six counts of discharging a firearm in city limits, and theft.
