LEBANON, OR (KPTV) - A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after police say he was driving a stolen vehicle and led officers on a short pursuit and foot chase in Lebanon.
Just after 3:30 p.m., a motorcycle officer conducted a traffic stop near McKinney Lane and Russell Drive. According to police, the Honda came to a complete stop and an unknown woman passenger exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
The driver initially gave a false name to the officer, but was later identified as 34-year-old Christopher Wayne Gray.
Police said as backup officers were arriving to the scene, Gray drove off in an attempt to elude officers.
Gray drove down McKinney Lane, which is a dead-end street, and stopped the vehicle. He then took off on foot, running into a nearby wooded area.
According to police, Gray was found hiding in some bushes and taken into custody without incident.
During an investigation, officers learned the Honda that Gray was driving had been reported as stolen in Albany. Officers also learned the plates had been switched, and additional plates were located inside the vehicle.
Gray was booked into the Linn County Jail on charges of attempt to elude in vehicle, attempt to elude on foot, unlawful use of a vehicle, false info to police, first-degree criminal trespass, and possession of a controlled substance - meth. He was also booked on multiple outstanding warrants.
Police did not say if the woman who fled from the vehicle was located.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.