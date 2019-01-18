HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A man is in custody after Hillsboro police say he stabbed an employee then himself at a fast-food restaurant Friday morning.
Officers responded to the Taco Bell, located on Southwest Oak Street, at around 2:41 a.m.
Police said a man came into the dining room after it closed and there was an altercation with an employee. The employee received a minor, non-life-threatening injury to their wrist.
After the stabbing, all of the employees barricaded themselves in another room in the restaurant.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the suspect inside the walk-in freezer with self-inflicted stab wounds, according to police.
The suspect was still armed with the knife.
Police said officers used a Taser to take the suspect into custody.
The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The suspect's identity has not been released.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.