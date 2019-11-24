Police: Suspect found naked, covered in blood after breaking into SW Portland home

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they arrested a man who was found naked and covered in blood after he broke into a southwest Portland home Saturday.
At about 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of Southwest Parkhill Drive on a report of a burglary in progress.
Police say the caller reported that her adult son was home and heard noises from within the house and had seen blood in the upstairs hallway.
Additional officers and a K-9 responded to the scene. Police say the resident was able to get out of the home safely.
Officers entered the home with the K-9 and found a suspect in the house who was naked and covered in blood.
Police say the man complied with officers’ commands and was taken into custody. They say it appeared he sustained multiple cuts from a window that was broken to enter the home.
The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Bradley Maybee, was taken to a local hospital to be treated. He was then booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on a charge of burglary I.
Police estimate he caused about $2,500 in damage during the break-in. The estimate does not include cleaning costs associated with the bio-hazard.
