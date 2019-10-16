Police: Suspect from Montana bitten by K-9, arrested in St. Helens after robbing bank

ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) - A man from Montana robbed a bank in St. Helens, led police on a chase and was eventually taken into custody after being bitten by a K-9, according to police.
Officers responded to U.S. Bank on the 58000 block of S. Columbia River Highway at 3:01 p.m. Tuesday.
A man entered the bank and produced a note demanding money. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and got in a vehicle parked a short distance from the bank.
No weapons were reported to have been seen during the robbery and there were no reports of injuries.
Police located the suspect driving away and attempted to stop him, but officers said he led them on a chase westbound on Highway 30.
The suspect’s car eventually stopped and he then ran away, according to police.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deployed a K-9 to track the suspect.
Robert James Peterich Jr., 46, of Butte, Montana, was found and taken into custody. Police said he first went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries due to a dog bite, before being booked into jail.
Peterich was being held in the Columbia County Jail on the charge of being a fugitive from another state, parole violation and a U.S. Marshals Service hold.
Any witnesses or anyone else with information about this investigation is asked to contact St. Helens police at 503-397-1521.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Robbing a bank right by a school in the midafternoon is a surefire way to not get away with it.
