GRANTS PASS, OR (KPTV) - A man hit an employee with a pistol at a Home Depot store in Grants Pass, according to police.
Officers responded to a 911 call at the store on the 100 block of Northeast Mill Street.
Witnesses said a man threatened an employee before pointing a gun at the employee and then striking the worker with the pistol. The suspect then drove away from the store.
Witnesses provided officers with a vehicle description and the license plate information for the suspect.
The suspect was found a short distance away and taken into custody.
Parker Lever, 28, of Medford, was arrested on charges of menacing, unlawful use of a weapon and attempted assault in the second degree. Other possible charges are being referred to the district attorney’s office.
No further details, including a possible motive, were released by police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety at 541-450-6260.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
What is it (other than lots of alcohol, tobacco and drugs) about these young guys in their 20s that look like they're in their 40s?
