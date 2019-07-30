ST. HELENS, OR (KPTV) – A suspect is in custody after he jumped into the Columbia River to evade arrest, according to St. Helens police.
At about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers attempted to take Brian Martin into custody on a parole and probation detainer in the downtown St. Helens area.
Police say Martin fled the scene in a vehicle in a reckless manner. Due to public safety concerns, officers ended the pursuit.
A short time later, officers saw Martin running down the St. Helens City Docks. They say he jumped into the Columbia River and started swimming toward Sand Island Marine Park.
Police deployed two marine vessels with the help of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Martin refused to board the sheriff’s office boats, so they provided him with a personal flotation device.
After a lengthy negotiation with officers, Martin surrendered and boarded the boat an hour and a half after entering the water. He was taken to shore for a medical evaluation.
Officers say he attempted to run away again and was taken back into custody and then transported to a Portland-area hospital for evaluation.
