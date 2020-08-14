PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect wanted for a deadly shooting that occurred in northeast Portland took his own life when a SWAT team attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Thursday, according to police.
The shooting happened in the 11500 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard at around 5:48 a.m. on Wednesday.
Police said 24-year-old James Richard Greenwood was pronounced dead at the scene. The Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office determined Greenwood's death was caused by a gunshot wound.
Another shooting victim, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect in the case on Thursday. Detectives learned during their investigation that the suspect worked in Vancouver.
Members of the Southwest Washington Regional SWAT Team attempted to serve the arrest warrant on Thursday near the suspect's place of employment. Police said the suspect took his own life during the attempt.
The suspect's name is not being released at this time, according to police.
Detectives believe this suspect was the only suspect involved in the shooting on NE Sandy.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Portland Police Detective Anthony at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-4033, or Detective Shaye Samora at Shaye.Samora@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0768.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
That is great news..and takes the justice end out of DA Mike Schmidt's hands. A win-win if you ask me. No cost of incarceration, no trial expense, spares the survivor, friends and family of the victims. The perfect outcome. Interesting to see Portland LE vehicles serving a warrant in Washington. Obviously had to coordinate permission to operate in another LE's jurisdiction..crossing a state boundary. Then again, Vancouver is really just kinda like North-North Portland.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.