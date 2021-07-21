SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police say a man has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred at a Salem bar earlier this month.
On July 10, at about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at Capital Cantina, located at 1486 Hawthorne Avenue Northeast. Officers arrived to the scene and located two victims. One of the victims died at the scene and the other was taken to Salem Health where he later died. The victims were identified as Jose Pablo Arrevalo, 27, and Erlin Adonay Rivas-Lopez, 29, both from Salem.
During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 21-year-old Nivardo Ramirez Monge. Police said detectives believed he was in Nevada. With help from the Las Vegas Criminal Apprehension Team and other agencies in Nye County, Ramirez Monge was arrest on Monday in Tonopah, Nevada.
Ramirez Monge will be extradited to Oregon for arraignment and prosecution. Police did not say what charges he is facing at this time. No additional information about the investigation have been released at this time.
