NORTH BEND, OR (KPTV) – A man suspected of killing three people in North Bend on Friday turned himself into authorities in Milwaukie, Wisconsin on Sunday.

Oen Nicholson, 30, is accused of running over two people near the Mill Casino RV Park, killing one of them, killing and shooting another person inside a marijuana dispensary, and killing a third person before leaving in their truck.

During a press conference on Sunday, the Coos County District Attorney, Paul Fraiser said authorities in Wisconsin notified North Bend Police at 6:00 a.m.

When asked how Nicholson arrived at Wisconsin, the DA said they believed he drove there. He later declined to comment on the drive between Oregon and Wisconsin.

One of the victims found dead at the RV Park is believed to be Nicholson's father, according to Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier. He was identified as Charles Simms Nicholson, 83.

Police believed Nicholson used his father's pickup truck when he ran over Anthony Oyster, 74, and his wife Linda Oyster, 73. Mr. Oyster died, and Mrs. Oyster was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. Police say the couple was from Florida.

Police identified Jennifer Davison, 47, as the victim shot and killed in front of the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary.