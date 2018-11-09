PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The suspect accused of fleeing and exchanging gunfire with a Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputy was lodged in jail on Friday.
Jason L. Hansen, 29, was identified as the suspect that fled and exchanged gunfire with a deputy and a Portland police canine unit officer on Oct. 19 near Southeast 89th Avenue and Southeast Harney Street.
On Friday, Hansen was lodged on charges of attempt aggravated murder, first-degree theft, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, attempt to elude by motor vehicle and attempt to elude on foot.
The officer involved in the shooting will remain on paid administrative leave, as standard police procedure.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.