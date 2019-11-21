BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A suspect in a sex trafficking case and subsequent officer-involved shooting in Beaverton was arrested in Washington after being on the run for months, according to police.
Calvin Ramone Davenport, 20, was located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Snohomish County on Nov. 8. The Beaverton Police Department released information about the case Thursday.
The investigation began July 11. Beaverton detectives were conducting an undercover mission to arrest suspects involved in sex trafficking near Southwest West Slope Drive and 83rd Avenue.
Police said Davenport sped his car toward an officer at the scene, which led to shots fired. Police have not said who fired the shots. No officers were injured.
The suspect’s car, a blue Infiniti, was found near West Slope Drive and Canyon Lane, but the suspect ran away.
Police immediately identified the suspect as Davenport. On July 17, a grand jury indicted Davenport on a long list of charges, including attempted aggravated murder, promoting prostitution, reckless endangering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
No further details were released about the investigation or what led the Marshals Service to Davenport in Washington.
Police said Davenport is being held in the Snohomish County Jail and is awaiting extradition to the state of Oregon.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
