PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police say a suspect took their own life Wednesday morning following a shooting and pursuit on the city's east side.
The investigation started Tuesday at about 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting near Northeast 131st Place and Northeast Glisan Street.
One victim was injured in the shooting and taken to an area hospital for treatment of what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.
Police said officers learned some suspect information, including license plate and vehicle description. The suspect vehicle was located near Southeast 143rd Avenue and Southeast Stark.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.
The pursuit ended near Southeast 122nd and Southeast Mill when the suspect turned down a dead end, according to police.
PPB's Special Emergency Reaction Team (SERT) and Crisis Negotiation Team (CNT) responded to the scene and attempted to negotiate with the suspect, who was still inside their vehicle.
After hours of negotiation, police say a gunshot was heard coming from the suspect vehicle. SERT and CNT continued to try to negotiate with the suspect, but later learned the suspect had died by suicide.
Four blocks of Southeast 122nd near Southeast Mill remain blocked off for several hours during the investigation.
No additional details, such as the identities of the victim or suspect, have been released at this time.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-3774, or Detective Rico Beniga at Rico.Beniga@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0457.
