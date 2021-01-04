TUALATIN, OR (KPTV) - The man accused of robbing a coin shop at gunpoint last month has been identified and arrested, according to the Tualatin Police Department.
The robbery occurred on Dec. 23 at the Local Coin Company, located at 19354 Southwest Boones Ferry Road.
Police said the suspect pointed a gun at a clerk and demanded a tray of coins from the glass display case. The suspect then took five coins valued at $7,000 and fled the scene in a black early 2000s Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
After the robbery, police said the suspect went to Harry's Coin Shop, located at 9214 Southwest Beaverton Hillsdale Highway, and sold the coins for $5,497.
During the investigation, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Marcel Ikaika Kuikahi Macy.
Police said Macy was arrested Monday morning as he left his home. He was then booked into the Washington County Jail on a Measure 11 robbery charge.
(1) comment
Measure 11? Ouch..enjoy prison.
