Police: Suspect knocked on door of SE Portland apartment, attacked stranger with knife

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect knocked on the door of an apartment in southeast Portland and then attacked a stranger with a knife, according to police.
Officers responded to the 15800 block of Southeast Stark Street at 7:16 p.m. Saturday. They arrived to find the victim bleeding heavily from stab wounds.
The victim was holding down the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old Jonathan Gilberto Camara of Portland.
Both the suspect and victim were taken to the hospital for treatment. They were both released, and Camara was arrested.
Investigators said Camara had knocked on the victim’s door, and when the victim asked who was there and received no reply, the victim opened the door and was immediately attacked by Camara.
A fight took place inside the apartment and ended out in the parking lot.
Investigators said the victim did not know Camara. No motive has been released by police.
The suspect denied attacking the victim when questioned by police, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The DA's office reported the victim was stabbed three times by the suspect. A witness who saw the incident was able to grab the knife after the victim got it away from the suspect.
Camara was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon.
