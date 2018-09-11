PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect who they say used racial slurs and attempted to slash vehicle tires in northeast Portland Monday evening.
Officers were called to a disturbance at Bill's Steak House and Lounge, located at 10227 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, at around 7:51 p.m. When officers arrived to the bar, they learned the suspect was not allowed inside and displayed a six-inch long knife. The suspect then attempted to slash several vehicle tires.
According to police, the suspect made racial slurs directed at a black man who approached him while he was slashing at the tires.
No injuries were reported.
Officers searched the area for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.
The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s, with grey or greying hair, greying facial hair, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 160 pounds, and has bad teeth.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact Bias Crime Detail Detective Jeff Sharp at 503-823-9773 or Jeff.Sharp@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.