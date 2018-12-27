GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A public indecency suspect may have exposed himself to children in Gresham, southeast Portland and Clackamas County, according to police.
D-Jay David McKenzie, 29, of Gresham, was arrested Wednesday on multiple charges of public indecency and encouraging child sex abuse.
Investigators said McKenzie drove a blue sedan near children and could be seen inappropriately touching himself. Police said some of the incidents were recorded by McKenzie.
Police believe McKenzie may have committed similar crimes around the metro area over the last several months.
Investigators said McKenzie was also found to be in possession of multiple pornographic images of children, mainly between 4 and 8 years old.
The investigation began when McKenzie went to the hospital for medical care Dec. 20 and gave his phone passcode to a friend to retrieve his insurance information. The friend discovered images of child pornography, as well as McKenzie engaging in public masturbation near an unknown girl, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The friend immediately reported the images to police and turned over the phone.
Court documents state McKenzie was nude while driving near young girls on at least two occasions, Nov. 9 and Dec. 4. In both cases, McKenzie stopped his car and inappropriately touched himself near the children, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states McKenzie admitted that the vehicle and nude person in the videos on his phone appear to be his car and his body, but that he does not remember most of the other conduct or images saved on his phone.
Court documents state McKenzie drinks “all day every day” and can’t work due to his alcohol use.
McKenzie was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on more than a dozen charges.
Detectives are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed McKenzie engaging in criminal behavior. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Adam Wright at 503.618.2233 or adam.wright@greshamoregon.gov.
