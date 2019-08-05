PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect on a stolen motorcycle was arrested during the latest round of speed racing patrols in Portland, according to police.
The Portland Police Bureau has been conducting street racing enforcement missions. This past weekend, officers conducted 29 traffic stops, towed three vehicles and arrested 53-year-old Jeffrey M. Chase.
PHOTOS: Vehicles towed during Portland street racing enforcement
Photos of towed vehicles during speed racing enforcement in Portland. (Portland Police Bureau) STORY
Police said Chase was stopped on a stolen motorcycle and charged with unlawful use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony driving while suspended.
Police are utilizing resources on the ground and in the air as part of their operations to stop speed racing.
“The illegal speed racing community is getting the message that this behavior will result in citations, towed vehicles, and even arrests,” according to a Portland Police Bureau statement.
Last week, enforcement patrols led to 19 traffic stop and multiple arrests.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.