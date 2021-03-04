PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A standoff in north Portland Thursday morning has ended after police say a possible suspect was not located.
Police told FOX 12 that officers were patrolling in the 4600 block of North Houghton Street when they heard shots fired.
According to police, someone possibly involved in the incident ran into a nearby garage.
The Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called in to help.
At about 9:06 a.m., police reported that SERT had completed its search of the garage and home, as well as the surrounding block. No suspect was located.
According to police, a firearm was recovered and seized as evidence, but it's not confirmed if it is the weapon used in the shooting.
Investigators are looking for the suspect, identified by police as Marquise D. Brazile, 20. Brazile is described as a Black man, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.
Anyone who sees him should not approach him and instead call 911 immediately.
Police said officers stopped a vehicle leaving the scene shortly after the shooting. One person was detained but does not face charges at this time.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting, or information about the location of Brazile, is asked to contact Detective Anthony Zoeller at Anthony.Zoeller@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0743, or Detective Todd Teats at Todd.Teats@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0881.
Wuddya mean we "should not approach him?" Look, just because the guy is a suspect, allegedly involved in a shooting, and eluded the police, doesn't mean we should like..ya know..totally abandon our manners. I mean, c'mon now. We still say something like "Hey Marquise..how's it goin'?" or..ya know "sup Marquise?" Ya know, building bridges of friendship should start with politeness and common courtesy.
he's a good boy. he matters...
Just send in the social worker, they'll be able to handle it
Looks like this guy was arrested for shooting inside a car just two years ago, so why was he out?
