WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Police recovered a stolen car and a lot of stolen property after a pursuit in Tigard Wednesday evening.
At around 9:35 p.m., officers responded to a report of an unwanted person at the Parkwood Court Apartments.
When officers arrived to the scene, the suspect took off in a stolen car and led them on a pursuit.
Police said the suspect hit a light pole and continued to drive through several yards during the pursuit.
The suspect then ran from the vehicle near the Meadow Creek Apartments.
Tigard police officers searched for the suspect with help from Tualatin police, King City police, Beaverton police and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The suspect has not been located.
Police said investigators found ammunition, methamphetamine, dozens of ID's and gift cards, counterfeit cash, laptops, and burglary tools inside the stolen car.
According to police, crime analysts have linked some of the recovered property to at least one burglary.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.
