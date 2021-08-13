Police: Suspect punches 3 officers, coffee shop employee after robbery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau said it arrested a man who robbed a downtown coffee shop before punching an employee and three officers when they responded.
Police said just after 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, someone flagged down an officer in the 500 block of Southwest Third Avenue. The person told the officer a suspect punched a woman working at a coffee shop and walked off. Officers learned the suspect stole a drink, punched the woman after she challenged him and stole her phone. The woman suffered serious cuts on her face and bruising.
Police said they located the man near Northwest Naito Parkway and Northwest Pine Street and tried to take him into custody. The man waited for officers to approach and then punched three of them in the face, causing cuts and bruising. Police eventually took 24-year-old Jordan Locke into custody after a struggle and multiple uses of force, including tasers.
Officers took Locke to the Multnomah County Jail. He is facing charges of robbery, assaulting a public safety officer, assault, resisting arrest and escape.
PPB said the use of force is undergoing an administrative review as required by policy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.