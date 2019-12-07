PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A suspect was arrested for a robbery in Portland Saturday and led police on multiple car chases before ramming into a patrol car.
On Thursday officers responded to Safeway located at 3527 Southeast 122nd Avenue on a report of a robbery.
Officers received information that the suspect brandished a gun at security during the robbery and left the area in a vehicle. Officers conducted an area check and were unable to locate the suspect.
On Friday, officers located the suspect vehicle and a traffic pursuit ensued but was later terminated.
On Saturday, officers conducted follow up on this case and located the suspect vehicle. The suspect failed to stop, and another traffic pursuit ensued which was once again terminated.
A short time later, officers located the vehicle and another traffic pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed and disabled a police car at the intersection of Southeast 60th Avenue and Southeast Woodstock Street.
Police said the suspect continued to flee from officers. An officer used his patrol car to ram the suspect's vehicle near Southeast 57th Avenue and Southeast Insley Street. The suspect's vehicle was disabled, and officers were able to take the suspect into custody, according to police.
One officer suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital. The suspect was also transported to an area hospital as a precaution.
Detectives with the Portland Police Bureau's Robbery Detail are responding to assume the investigation.
