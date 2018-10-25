PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Dozens of Fred Meyer customers were left in a panic when it appeared a man was waving a gun at people near the entrance of the north Portland store Thursday afternoon.
Turns out, the suspect was allegedly holding a black gun holster out a like a firearm inside the store off North Interstate Avenue.
Officers said they got several 911 calls about a gunman, including one witness who reported the man had fired the gun inside the store. Officers said they never found evidence of gunfire and believe the customers mistook the holster for a gun.
“My whole life flashed before my eyes and all I could see was my babies,” said Gail Williams-Brown, who said she was near the suspect when he started acting erratically. “I didn’t even think. I just grabbed my daughter and tried to shield her.”
Another customer, Carl Spurgeon said he was in the checkout line when he heard screaming.
“Someone screamed out, ‘Go ahead and shoot me,’ expletive,” Spurgeon said. “And then someone shouted something about there being a gun… and then everyone went right down to the floor.”
Spurgeon said he only stayed on the floor for a minute before making a run toward the door.
“It didn’t take me long to decide I didn’t want to be there to find out what was going to go on,” Spurgeon said.
Williams-Brown said Fred Meyer employees ushered her and her daughter, as well as many others, into a back room before letting them out a door leading to the parking lot.
“I’m glad they took initiative and got everybody to safety,” Williams-Brown said.
Police said witnesses provided officers with the last known location of the suspect. Officers found a man matching the suspect's description on the sidewalk near the Fred Meyer.
The man, identified as David M. Huntley, 46, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said they searched the area and located the gun holster.
Investigators believe the suspect held the black handgun holster as though it was a firearm.
Huntley was taken to jail on charges of menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct in the second-degree trespassing, and a probation violation for a previous conviction of possession of cocaine.
“It does shake you up a little bit, just to make you kind of realize that hey, you could be in the middle of this, just like you see it on a movie or on TV,” Spurgeon said.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.