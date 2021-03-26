ALBANY, OR (KPTV) - Albany police are searching for a suspect following an armed robbery at a retail store on Wednesday.
At about 5:20 p.m., officers received a report of an armed robbery at the Big Lots, located at 2000 Southeast 14th Avenue.
Police said the suspect displayed a handgun at the checkout counter and demanded money.
After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect left the store in what appears to be a 2000-2003 black Hyundai Elantra with no plates, according to police.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect was described as a white man, 35-40 years of age, 5 feet 11 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, with balding gray hair. He was wearing a Chicago Bears baseball cap, Washington State Cougars hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a blue mask.
Anyone with information about the robbery or suspect is asked to contact detectives at 541-917-7686.
Cubs, White Sox and Bears are all terrible teams.
