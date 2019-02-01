TIGARD, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a restaurant in Tigard Thursday night.
Officers responded to Godfather's Pizza, located at 14200 Southwest Barrows Road, at around 8:15 p.m. on the report of a robbery.
When officers responded to the scene, a witness told them that a suspect armed with a firearm entered the kitchen area and demanded money. The suspect then fled from the restaurant.
No employees or customers were injured during the robbery.
Tigard police officers, along with Beaverton police officers and Washington County deputies, searched the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.
The suspect was described as a white man, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with a medium build. He was wearing a full face mask, black hoodie, sweatpants and light-colored shoes.
Anyone with information about the suspect, or the robbery, is asked to call 503-718-2677 or email at tips@tigard-or.gov.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
