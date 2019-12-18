WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - West Linn police are searching for a man who robbed a car wash while armed with a knife Wednesday morning.
The robbery occurred at around 8 a.m. at the Kaady Car Wash located on the corner of Hidden Springs Road and Highway 43.
Police said the suspect robbed the business at knife point, obtained some cash, and then left the scene on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Officers responded to search for the suspect, but were unable to locate him.
People living in the immediate area were asked to lock their doors and stay inside during the active search. The shelter in place was lifted at 9 a.m.
Police described the suspect as a white man, 5 feet 10 inches tall, average build, wearing a blue hoodie and ski mask.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Linn Police Department at 503-635-0238.
