PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a gas station in southeast Portland Sunday night.
Officers responded to the Mobil Gas Station, located at 5124 Southeast 17th Avenue, at around 8:10 p.m. on the report of a robbery.
When officers arrived to the scene, they learned the suspect entered the gas station and demanded money while brandishing a handgun. After obtaining cash, the suspect left in white sedan heading southbound on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard.
Officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect or his vehicle.
Police described the suspect as a man, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, wearing a black mask, sunglasses, a gray hoodie and jeans.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call detectives at 503-823-0405.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.