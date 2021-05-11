Police: Suspect sought after shooting, pursuit in NE Salem; 2 dogs killed

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Salem police are searching for a suspect who led officers on a pursuit following a shooting in the East Lancaster neighborhood late Monday night.
Just before midnight, officers were called out to multiple reports of shots fired near the area of Clay Street Northeast and Cypress Street Northeast. Police said officers in the area also heard the shots and arrived to find a vehicle speeding away.
A pursuit was initiated, which ended near the 2800 block of Howell Prairie Road Northeast. Police said the suspect drove into a field and the occupants in the vehicle fled on foot.
Officers, along with Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies, Keizer police officers and Oregon State Police troopers, set up a perimeter and searched for several hours for the occupants, but no one was located.
Police said officers working the original shooting scene determined several vehicles in nearby gas station parking lot had been struck by bullets. No people inside the vehicles were struck. However, police said five dogs in the back of one of the vehicles were hit.
Officers took the adult dog and puppies to an emergency veterinary clinic close by, but unfortunately two of the dogs died.
The investigation is ongoing, and police said detectives are working on all available leads. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Salem Police Department tips line at 503-588-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.