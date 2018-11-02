PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man who they say stabbed another man in Old Town Friday morning.
Officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and West Burnside Street at around 3:23 a.m.
Once on scene, officers found a 25-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his left arm. Officers applied a tourniquet and awaited for medical personnel to arrive.
Police said the victim was taken to an area hospital and released.
According to police, officers learned the victim and a friend were walking along Northwest 1st Avenue near Couch Street when an unknown man "acting psychotic" approached the victim and, without provocation, stabbed him in the arm. The victim and his friend then yelled at the suspect who ran away.
The suspect was described as a white man in his mid-20s, about six feet tall, wearing dark clothing, and has a bald head.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police at 503-823-0400.
