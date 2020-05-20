Police: Suspect sought after stabbing man in back in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man was hospitalized after a stabbing in downtown Portland Wednesday evening.
At about 7 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing in the 300 block of West Burnside Street.
Officers arrived and found a man with a stab wound to his back. He was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.
Officers canvassed the area and spoke with witnesses. They learned the stabbing occurred under the Burnside Bridge, just west of Naito Parkway.
Police say the victim was stabbed by the suspect after a confrontation.
The suspect left the scene before officers arrived and has not been located. No suspect information has been released.
The case has been forwarded to Assault Detail Detectives for follow-up.
Anyone with information about the assault is asked to call the police non-emergency line at crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 20-166306.
