BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – One woman was stabbed and killed at a Well Fargo in Beaverton and the suspect stabbed three other people before he was finally caught in Tigard, according to police.
The incidents occurred at the Wells Fargo at the Murrayhill Marketplace off Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Avenue. Police responded to a call of a bank robbery and said the suspect stabbed two women at the bank; one victim was pronounced dead and the other sustained critical injuries.
Dillon Prickett, a shopper, said he was going to get a cup of coffee at Insomnia Coffee Company just after the stabbings had occurred.
“I came outside and there was an employee of the bank, she was bawling her eyes out she couldn’t even talk,” Prickett said.
Prickett witnessed paramedics respond after the stabbing. He says it is an experience he will never forget.
“They wheeled a somebody that looked like they had, like a stab wound to the neck, she was just really bandaged, there was a lot of blood,” Prickett said. “When it really clicked that it was bad, when they wheeled her out a lot more paramedics were going in.”
The suspect then stole a car from a man at the nearby Planet Fitness, according to police, and drove into Tigard. Investigators said the suspect then got out of that car, stole another car from a woman and stabbed her.
The suspect eventually made their way to a Chevron gas station.
Keri Dee, who works at the gas station, said she was getting ready to pump a customer’s gas when a concrete repair truck pulled up. She says she saw a man exit the passenger side and casually stroll around the side of the building, dropping money along the way. She says the suspect also grabbed her cigarette.
“He grabbed my cigarette and looked right at me and then just kept going,” Dee said.
Dee says the driver of the truck didn’t appear to be hurt, just a bit unsettled.
The suspect, who had not been identified, was later arrested on Southwest 83rd Avenue around 11:45 a.m. after running from officers. Neighbors describe the neighborhood as quiet and said the arrest was frightening.
Annemarie Rotaru said her son heard the commotion near their home.
One of my kids is inside here, and he called me and said, ‘mom, you left the door open and we couldn't get killed,’” Rotaru said.
Elias Rotaru said at first, he wasn’t sure if the man was hiding somewhere on their property.
“I went around the house,” Elias Rotaru said. “I had a pocket knife on me …just in case, you never know.”
Witnesses say they heard officers calling for an ambulance after they arrested the suspect. They say the suspect appeared to be bleeding from his leg. Though it’s not clear if the wound is connected to the arrest or the initial attack in Beaverton.
The Washington County Major Crimes Team was on scene for hours Wednesday. The FBI is helping in the ongoing investigation.
