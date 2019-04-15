MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) - A man stabbed a stranger in the neck in southern Oregon, according to police.
Officers were called out to a Medford hospital Sunday on a report that a man had been stabbed.
Investigators determined the stabbing occurred near Crater Lake Avenue and Stevens Street.
Police said the suspect, 30-year-old Jeffrey Allen Yost, stabbed the victim in the neck. The two men did not know each other, according to officers.
Investigators said the victim was walking with his headphones on when the suspect approached him from behind and attacked without warning.
The suspect was found near Grace Christian School and ran from police. Officers said Yost tossed the weapon before he was taken into custody.
Yost was arrested on charges of attempted murder and second-degree assault.
