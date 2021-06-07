MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – Police have identified the man who was stabbed in what they described as an “unprovoked attack” in Milwaukie Saturday evening. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Milwaukie police said 42-year-old Michael King suffered life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed multiple times near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Jackson Street. Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 41-year-old Keeandre Scott, about two blocks away from the crime scene.

According to police, the stabbing occurred shortly after Scott asked King for a cigarette, which King couldn’t provide him. Police said during the attack, a concealed handgun in King’s possession fell to the ground in a holster. Scott is accused of taking King’s gun, but the gun was not used during the attack. Police recovered the gun when Scott was arrested.

Scott faces multiple charges, including attempted murder. King was hospitalized and underwent surgery for his injuries in the ICU. He has since been moved out of the ICU and is on the mend. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has information about the incident to call Milwaukie Police Detective Tony Cereghino at 503-786-7476.