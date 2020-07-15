PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested after police say he broke into a business during a riot in downtown Portland earlier this month.
On July 5, at around 12:54 a.m., business windows in the area of Southwest Alder Street between SW 4th and SW 3rd were smashed by a group of demonstrators.
Police said the demonstration was later declared a riot.
According to police, one suspect entered a business through a broken window in the 300 block of SW Alder. Witnesses reported the suspect stole a cash register.
Officers in the area were flagged down by witnesses and arrested the suspect, identified as Skyler James Smith-Maynard.
Smith-Maynard was booked into the Multnomah County Jail for a charge of second-degree burglary.
Police are continuing to investigate the crimes committed during the riot on July 5. Anyone with information about those responsible for the criminal activity is asked to call 503-823-3333 or CrimeTips@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.