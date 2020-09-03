VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is continuing to investigate a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Wednesday.
At about 6:42 p.m., police responded to the hit-and-run crash in the area of East Mill Plain Boulevard and Grand Boulevard.
The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect driver fled the scene after the crash.
Police said investigators located the suspect vehicle on Thursday, but did not release any further information.
No word on if the suspect driver has been located.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Vancouver Police Traffic Officer Block at 360-869-6800.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
