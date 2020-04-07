VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Police are searching for a man after shots were fired at an officer in Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., an officer was driving in the area of East Fourth Plain Boulevard and Grand Avenue he when saw two vehicles, one driven by a man and the other driven by a woman, at the intersection. Police said the officer believed he saw shots fired from one vehicle to the other.
The vehicles continued through the intersection. The male driver then began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Fourth Plain. Police said he continued driving before realizing police were behind him.
According to police, the officer believed the man fired a shot at him and returned fire.
The suspect continued onto Interstate 5 and crossed into Oregon.
Police said the officer stopped in the area of Jantzen Beach to be treated for minor injuries from flying glass.
According to police, the woman in the other vehicle also pulled into the Jantzen Beach area and spoke with police.
During an investigation, police learned that the suspect and the woman are in a domestic relationship and are known to one another.
Police said the suspect vehicle was spotted on I-5 northbound at the Fourth Plain exit. The vehicle was later located unoccupied near I-5 and the VA campus.
The SW Washington Regional SWAT team responded to search for the suspect, but he was not located.
The area around Clark College and the VA campus was shutdown during the search.
Police have identified the suspect, but they have not released his identity.
Initially, police said the suspect was considered armed and dangerous. Police now say they do not believe there is any threat to the public.
The investigation is ongoing. No further details were released.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(4) comments
"Police now say they do not believe there is any threat to the public" Bagged and tagged?
No, that's what their liberal mayors always tell 'em to say.
Pretty vague description. If I see anyone that meets that description on my dead end in Vancouver I'll call the police.
Hello? The suspect is "known to police?" Well gosh, how 'bout his name and photo then? Isn't that like..ya know..the quickest way to catch a bad guy, by identifying him so the public can call in tips?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.