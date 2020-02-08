FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A suspect was arrested after police say they opened fire at a car dealership in Forest Grove on Saturday morning, according to police.
The suspect, Jose Galvan Nevarez, 46, was armed with a bolt-action rifle and shot at a vehicle occupied by a dealership employee, law enforcement said.
The incident occurred at the Doherty Ford Dealership off Pacific Avenue.
Investigators said Nevarez fired one .308-caliber bullet at the vehicle and then fled the scene. No one was hurt.
Officers found Nevarez in a vehicle near the dealership and arrested them after conducting a high-risk traffic stop.
Nevarez was lodged at the Washington County Jail on charges including unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief in the first degree, menacing, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.
Detectives say Nevarez had test driven a car at the dealership the day before the shooting. Law enforcement continues to investigate and does not believe Nevarez had any connection to the Doherty Ford employee.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
