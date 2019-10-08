PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are hoping the public can help them identify a man involved in a shooting that occurred in the downtown area last month.
Officers responded to the downtown area at around 2:44 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Police said officers located evidence of gunfire on Southwest 9th Avenue, between West Burnside and Southwest Oak Street.
No injuries were reported.
Police released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he was riding in in hopes that someone may recognize him or the vehicle.
According to police, the suspect is a white man, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall, and has a "man bun."
The vehicle is described as a mid-2000s Ford Escape, dark green or gray.
Anyone with information about the incident, or the suspect, is asked to call Gun Violence Reduction Team Detective Meghan Burkeen at 503-823-2092.
